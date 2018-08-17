Edinburgh: Richard Cockerill pleased with fitness despite Bath warm-up loss

Image copyright SNS Image caption Centre Chris Dean scored Edinburgh's try early in the second half

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill was pleased with his side's fitness two weeks before their Pro14 campaign begins despite a warm-up loss to Bath.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe and new fly-half Simon Hickey were both forced off by half-time, as the English side led 5-3 via Nathan Catt's try.

Hickey's replacement, Jason Baggott, slotted a penalty and converted Chris Dean's try on the resumption.

But Wales centre Jamie Roberts powered over on the hour for a decisive score.

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland converted the try to seal a 12-10 win for the West Country outfit in front of 4,200 fans at Boroughmuir's Meggetland ground.

"It was a good hit-out for us tonight," said Cockerill, who changed 13 players at half-time.

"There was a bit of rustiness from both teams, but physically I thought we were really good."

Edinburgh, who reached the Pro14 play-offs last season, begin their league campaign away to Ospreys on Friday, 31 August.