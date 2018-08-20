Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fine England fly-half £2,000 after nightclub incident

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in May and has made 16 appearances for England

England fly-half Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 by his club Gloucester after a nightclub incident in Jersey last week.

The 30-year-old had already been fined £2,000 by magistrates after admitting common assault and resisting arrest.

And he was charged by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Friday with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game".

Cipriani has also been told by his club to do 10 hours of community service.

A Gloucester Rugby statement described Cipriani's transgression as a "minor incident".

It added: "While Danny is very apologetic for his actions, we do not believe he is guilty of bringing the game into disrepute and he will continue to get our full support."

Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan previously criticised the timing of the RFU charge, which came before the club had finished their investigation.

The RFU hearing is scheduled to take place this week, though the date, time and members of the independent panel are yet to be confirmed by the governing body.

Former Wasps and Sale fly-half Cipriani, who moved to Kingsholm in the summer, was in Jersey with his club as part of a pre-season tour.

Police were called when he tried to grab a body camera off a doorman at Drift nightclub in The Royal Yacht Hotel, St Helier.

As well as being fined, he was ordered by magistrates to pay £250 compensation to a female police officer.

Three other charges - assault on police, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises - were dropped.

Cipriani was recalled by England for the Test series against South Africa in June, after three years out of the squad.

His club fine will be donated to a local charity for sick and disabled children, and the players' union charity, which supports players forced to retire through illness or injury.

As part of his community service, Cipriani will work with Gloucester staff coaching local children.

Gloucester begin their Premiership season against Northampton at Kingsholm on 1 September (14:00 BST).