Danny Cipriani: England and Gloucester fly-half not sanctioned by RFU

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cipriani was recalled by England for the Test series against South Africa in June, after three years out of the squad

Gloucester and England fly-half Danny Cipriani has not been sanctioned by the Rugby Football Union following an incident in a Jersey nightclub.

After a five-hour hearing, an independent panel upheld the charge that the 30-year-old's actions were prejudicial to the game's interests.

But it felt the £2,000 fines imposed on him by both Jersey magistrates and his Premiership club were sufficient.

Cipriani will now face Dragons in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

After pleading guilty to common assault and resisting arrest last Thursday, the former Sale and Wasps player was fined by magistrates and then - following an internal investigation - his club, who ordered him to do 10 hours of community service.

"The panel took into account the sanction imposed upon Mr Cipriani by the court and the sanction imposed by Gloucester Rugby and when considering the totality of both, do not impose any further sanction," said the chairman of the panel Gareth Graham.

However, the panel judged RFU head of discipline David Barnes was justified in bringing a charge against the player.

"Danny Cipriani is expected to behave in line with the core values of the game which include respect and discipline," added Graham.

"By his guilty plea before the criminal court, Mr Cipriani accepts that he behaved in a way that, in the panel's view, fell below the standard of behaviour expected of a rugby player.

"Mr Cipriani is a role model and by committing an act of common assault and by resisting arrest, the panel find his actions are prejudicial to the interests of the game."

Both Gloucester and the Rugby Players' Association fiercely criticised the RFU's intervention in what was referred to by the club and the magistrates as a "minor incident".

Graham said: "The panel do not agree that this is a 'minor' incident or 'trivial' and whilst they endorse the actions of Gloucester Rugby in fining Mr Cipriani and ordering that he complete 10 hours of work in the community, find that the decision of the RFU to bring a charge was appropriate."

Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: the club were "disappointed" with the verdict but agreed with the panel's decision not to sanction Cipriani further.

Cipriani, who has won 16 caps for England, joined Gloucester from Premiership rivals Wasps in May.

The Cherry and Whites begin their Premiership season against Northampton at Kingsholm on 1 September (14:00 BST).