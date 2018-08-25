Bledisloe Cup: New Zealand beat Australia 40-12 to lift trophy for 16th consecutive year

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beauden Barrett almost added a fifth try when he touched down in the corner in the closing stages, but it was ruled out by the television match official for an earlier knock-on by Ardie Savea

Rugby Championship New Zealand (14) 40 Tries: Barrett (4), Moody, Squire Cons: Barrett (5) Australia (7) 12 Tries: Genia, Hodge Cons: Foley

New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup for a 16th consecutive year with a 40-12 victory over Australia in Auckland.

Beauden Barrett scored four tries and kicked five conversions, while Joe Moody and Liam Squire crossed for the dominant All Blacks at Eden Park.

Will Genia and Reece Hodge scored tries for Australia, with Bernard Foley landing one conversion.

New Zealand added to their 38-13 win in Sydney, with the games also part of the Rugby Championship.

Like in Sydney, Australia were competitive until half-time when the score was 14-7 before the All Blacks pulled away after the interval.

Barrett's four tries is a new All Blacks record in a match against Australia.

The Bledisloe Cup is an annual three-match series between New Zealand and Australia, with the third fixture taking place in Yokohama, Japan on October 27.

In Saturday's second Rugby Championship match, fly-half Nicolas Sanchez scored 17 points to inspire Argentina to a 32-19 victory at home to South Africa.

Sanchez scored a try, three conversions, a penalty and a drop goal as the Pumas earned just their fourth win in 35 games in the competition.

Under pressure Cheika snaps as media question future

Australia have now lost six of the past seven games, and coach Michael Cheika has won just 25 of his 50 Tests since taking over in 2014.

But Cheika rejected suggestions his position was in jeopardy before the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"If you're naive enough to think I'm worried about my job you don't know me at all," said Cheika.

When pressed further, Cheika added: "You wouldn't know. You've never coached anyone... if you think there's debate going on in your mind then you need to go and get some pills to sort it out."

But All Blacks coach Steve Hansen defended Cheika, saying: "His team, because they lose to us, doesn't become a poor team.

"The key thing is he doesn't lose his own convictions and the team don't lose sight of what they're trying to do and listening to them talk it sounds like they've got plenty of belief in who they are and what they're trying to do."

New Zealand: J. Barrett, B. Smith, Goodhue, Laumape, Naholo, B. Barrett, A. Smith, Moody, Taylor, Franks, Retallick, S. Whitelock, Squire, Cane, Read.

Bench: Harris, Tuinukuafe, Tu'ungafasi, S. Barrett, Savea, Perenara, McKenzie, Liernert-Brown.

Australia: Haylett-Petty, Maddocks, Hodge, Beale, Koroibete, Foley, Genia, Sio, Polota-Nau, Alaalatoa, Rodda, Coleman, Tui, Hooper, Pocock.

Bench: Fainga'a, Robertson, Kepu, Simmons, Samu, Phipps, Toomua, Banks.