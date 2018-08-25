Sam Johnson: Glasgow Warriors centre released from hospital

Image copyright SNS Image caption Sam Johnson missed 10 weeks last season with a fractured jaw

Glasgow Warriors' Sam Johnson has been released from hospital after suffering a head injury in Friday's defeat by Northampton Saints.

The centre, 25, was admitted during Warriors' 41-15 loss at Franklin's Gardens.

Johnson missed 10 weeks of last season with a fractured jaw.

"Sam Johnson has been discharged from hospital and will return to Glasgow today," Warriors said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Glasgow Warriors would like to thank the @SaintsRugby medical team, the East Midlands Ambulance Service and the staff at Northampton General Hospital for all of their assistance."

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said he and his side have to take a "look" at themselves after conceding seven tries against Saints.

The match, in which Tommy Seymour, Niko Matawalu and DTH van der Merwe crossed for Rennie's side, was the last warm-up for Glasgow before they open their Pro14 campaign away to Connacht next Saturday.

"We wanted tough opposition and we got taught a few lessons in key areas," Rennie told WarriorsTV.

"Ultimately we needed to be a little more patient and we ended up chasing the game. Defensively we just fell off too many tackles and I thought Northampton were good.

"In the end we've got to look at ourselves and be better."