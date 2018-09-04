Zach Mercer: Bath back rower agrees two-year contract extension

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zach Mercer was part of the Bath side beaten 17-10 by Bristol in Friday night's 2018-19 season opener

Bath back rower Zach Mercer has signed a two-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 21-year-old has played 38 games for the Blue, Black and White since graduating from the club's academy last year.

And he made his England debut at number eight in a non-Test match against Barbarians in May, scoring a first-half try in a 63-45 defeat.

"I couldn't ask for a better place to continue my development," Mercer said.

"It's a really exciting time to be part of this club, and our challenge now is to make sure we're up there competing with the best in the Premiership and Europe."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website: "Zach is a huge talent, and we're really pleased to have secured his future with the club."