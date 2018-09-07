Richard Cockerill: Ulster 'got away with one', says Edinburgh coach

Image copyright Inpho Image caption John Cooney's last-minute penalty ensured Ulster beat Edinburgh by a solitary point

Ulster will "know they got away with one" after claiming Pro14 victory against Edinburgh with the last kick of the match, says the visitors' head coach Richard Cockerill.

Edinburgh led by 17 points after 49 minutes in Belfast but John Cooney's penalty snatched a 30-29 home win.

It leaves the Scots with two losing bonus points from their two outings after last week's loss to the Ospreys.

"We've got to learn to win those games," Cockerill told BBC Sport.

"That's part of our development and it doesn't happen overnight. We've only ourselves to blame for not taking the points away.

"However, crikey, we played some good rugby. If we can play at that level, especially away from home, we're going to cause teams problems."

Tom Brown and James Johnstone scored excellent tries as Edinburgh took a 23-6 lead with half an hour to play.

But Ulster roared back with Will Addison, Cooney and Craig Gilroy touching down to put the hosts two points ahead.

With a minute remaining, Simon Hickey kicked Edinburgh back in front, but Ulster gathered the restart and drew an infringement with the clock red, allowing Cooney to strike the killer blow.

"Ulster have the luxury, if they have injuries, to bring in [Australia's] Henry Speight, an international winger. We can't afford those things," Cockerill added.

"You see from the reaction of the Ulster supporters and players - they're relieved and it's credit to how Edinburgh's growing and the respect people now have to put us in.

"It's not a short fix and this is a step in the right direction, although it's a tough one to swallow at this point."

Scotand centre Mark Bennett was carried off on a stretcher in the first half, with Cockerill confirming the 25-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury, the extent of which is not yet known.