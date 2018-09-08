Brad Shields: Wasps flanker doubt for England's autumn Tests after breaking cheekbone

Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption Shields was released from his New Zealand Rugby contract in May so he could play for England

Brad Shields is a doubt for England's autumn internationals after breaking his cheekbone in the Premiership defeat by Exeter Chiefs at the Ricoh Arena.

The New Zealand-born flanker, who won two caps against South Africa in June, was making his Wasps debut.

Wasps estimate the 27-year-old, who will see a specialist on Monday to see if an operation is necessary, will be out for "three to eight weeks".

England's first autumn Test is against South Africa on 3 November.