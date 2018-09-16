George North 'can overtake' Shane Williams as Wales' record try-scorer

Image copyright Huw Evans agency Image caption George North tries to tackle Shane Williams in Wales training in 2010

James Hook says his new Ospreys team-mate George North is "more than capable" of overtaking Shane Williams as Wales' record try-scorer.

North joined Hook at the region from Northampton Saints in the summer and has scored three tries in the first two Pro14 games of the season.

Hook said "he's made a great start" and "there's no reason why he can't" surpass Williams' 58 tries for Wales.

"There are still a lot of tries to come from him," added Hook.

North, 26, is currently the joint-third highest try scorer for Wales with 33 in 76 appearances, putting him level with fellow ex-wing Ieuan Evans and seven behind versatile former back Gareth Thomas.

Williams scored his 58 Wales tries while winning 87 caps between 2000 and 2011

North was just 18 when he touched down twice on his international debut against South Africa in 2010.

Hook, who himself has 81 Welsh caps, says "it's crazy with the amount he (North) has achieved" in his career, and at 26-year-old he still he has a great deal to offer.

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption George North takes on Cheetahs for Ospreys in the Pro14

Hook is in his second spell as an Osprey, having played for Perpignan and Gloucester before returning to Liberty Stadium

He has been impressed by the way North has fitted in.

"He hasn't come here with an ego, he's settled straight into the squad and he's made himself known to everybody," he said.

"He's a world class finisher. He's a big, strong boy and when he's five or 10 metres out, a bloke that size, it's difficult to stop.

"We all know what George can do and if he continues to do that for us and Wales as well then that would be great."

As well as North's obvious attacking threat, Hook praised his defensive work, particularly during the opening round against Edinburgh.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George North and James Hook played alongside each other during the 2015 World Cup

Hook was also full of praise for the way North is helping the younger players at the Ospreys.

"Off the pitch he's dragging the younger boys forward, particularly the back three players and telling them what he expects," said Hook.

"He's asking them to help him out on the pitch too because he likes the players around him to talk.

"He hasn't taken any time at all to settle and that's great for us."

North was among rested starts when Ospreys lost 49-13 in the Pro14 at Munster on Friday, a defeat for which head coach Allen Clarke took responsibility.