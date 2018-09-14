Scott Williams could miss start of Wales' autumn internationals

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption Scott Williams joined Ospreys from Scarlets in the summer

Ospreys centre Scott Williams could miss the start of Wales' autumn internationals after tearing a hamstring.

The 27-year-old limped off after 49 minutes during Ospreys' Pro14 victory over Cheetahs on 8 September.

The region said it had assessed the injury and the "best case scenario" would see their summer signing sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Wales begin their autumn Tests against Scotland on 3 November.

Warren Gatland's side then take on Australia on 10 November, followed by Tonga a week later and finally South Africa on the 24 November.

The Ospreys medical team said Williams has begun his rehab programme.

They also confirmed a six to eight week lay-off for second row Lloyd Ashley who injured his AC joint playing for the Ospreys Development team against Scarlets A on 7 September.

Williams and Ashley are two of 12 changes Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke has made for Friday's game against Munster. Only Sam Davies, Tom Williams and Tom Botha remain from the side that beat the Cheetahs last week.