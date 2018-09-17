Zander Fagerson: Glasgow prop requires ankle surgery in South Africa

Image copyright SNS Group Image caption It is not yet known for how long Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson will be unavailable

Glasgow Warriors prop Zander Fagerson has had surgery on his ankle in South Africa following an injury picked up in the weekend victory over Cheetahs.

The Scotland tight-head, 22, was carried off during the second half of Warriors' 52-24 win in Bloemfontein.

He is scheduled to return home with his team-mates after Saturday's visit to Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

The Pro14 club say they will provide an estimated recovery period for the Scotland international "in due course".

But his involvement in Scotland's three autumn Tests is already in doubt.

Fagerson tweeted on Monday that "I'll be sidelined for a while but I'll bounce back".

Image copyright Zander Fagerson

Meanwhile, full-back Stuart Hogg is leaving Dave Rennie's squad early and will miss Saturday's game against Southern Kings, having failed to recover from an ankle problem sustained against Munster on 7 September.

Hogg tweeted that he was "pretty frustrated to be heading home" as he faced "another challenge to get the ankle sorted & get back fit".