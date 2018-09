Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jamie Roberts fractured his cheekbone during Saturday's win over Harlequins

Bath centre Jamie Roberts will miss the next four to six weeks of the Premiership rugby season with a fractured cheekbone.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury during Saturday's 37-32 victory at Harlequins .

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said: "I thought Jamie was outstanding [against Quins].

"We're not sure how long yet but hopefully nothing more than four to six weeks - it could even be earlier."