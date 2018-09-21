Pro14: Dragons 16-5 Zebre

Image copyright Ben Evans/Huw Evans Agency Image caption Dragons back-row Ollie Griffiths looks for a gap against Zebre

Guinness Pro14 Dragons (13) 16 Tries: Robson, Howells Pens: Robson, J Williams Zebre (5) 5 Try: Bellini

Dragons ground their way to a low-key Pro14 victory over Zebre in rain-drenched conditions at Rodney Parade.

Fly-half Arwel Robson and wing Dafydd Howells scored first-half tries for the Dragons, with Robson and Jordan Williams kicking penalties.

Zebre's only score came from a Mattia Bellini try, leaving the Italians still without a win in Newport.

It was Dragons' second win from four matches, matching their tally of league victories from 2017-18.

The Welsh side played the conditions more efficiently than the visitors, as Bernard Jackman's side came back from a heavy defeat away to Leinster the previous week.

They started strongly as Robson, 21, made the most of his first start of the season as he knocked over an early penalty, then shot through for the opening try after 13 minutes from a beautifully-timed pass from man-of-the-match Ollie Griffiths.

Zebre hit back on 21 minutes with wing Bellini running onto a chip through from Canna.

But the home side finally made the most of heavy pressure and a penalty advantage on the stroke of half-time, as Rhodri Williams' huge pass allowed Howells to skid over in the corner for a 13-5 advantage.

Jordan Williams took over kicking duties to land a long-distance penalty early in a dull third quarter, which saw home lock Brandon Nansen yellow-carded for an off-the-ball clash with Canna.

The lack of drama in a scoreless final 37 minutes may not have made for pretty viewing, but still represented a welcome change from the Dragons' propensity to lose close-fought matches last year.

Former Ireland back-rower Joy Neville became the first woman to control a Pro14 game in Wales, after making her league debut in Belfast in February.

Dragons fly-half Arwel Robson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a real mature performance, the ball was like soap, so we had to play the corners. I know it's not attractive rugby but sometimes you have to play the conditions and I thought we did that.

"The second half was good, we didn't concede any points, we only scored three but we'll take that any day of the week- we shipped 50 points to Leinster so we've been doing a lot of D (defence) and it showed.

"I'll bring my (place) kicking boots next week, but I thought me and Rhodri (Williams) managed the game really well and that's my first 60 minutes in 17 or 18 weeks since my ankle operation.

"It's about us kicking on, having a real go at Glasgow next week with nothing to lose up there, and then if it's my first derby (against Cardiff Blues) it'll be a really good event."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Arwel Robson, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Cory Hill (c), Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Ryan Bevington, Aaron Jarvis, Brandon Nansen, Nic Cudd, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Jarryd Sage

Zebre: Francois Brummer; Mattia Bellini, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Edoardo Padovani; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Oliviero Fabiani, Dario Chistolini, Dave Sisi, George Biagi (c), Jimmy Tuivaiti, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Daniele Rimpelli, Giosue Zilocchi, Apisai Tauyavuca, Matu Tevi, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tommaso Boni, Gabriele di Giulio

Referee: Joy Neville (IRE)

Touch judges: George Clancy (IRE) and Simon Mills (WAL)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRE)

