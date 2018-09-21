Pro14: Ospreys 27-10 Benetton

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Ospreys wing George North went off in the first half for a blood bin but returned after treatment

Guinness Pro14 Ospreys (10) 27 Tries: D Evans, Tipuric, S Davies Cons: S Davies 3 Pens: S Davies 2 Benetton (3) 10 Try: Steyn Cons McKinley Pen: Rizzi

Wales fly-half Sam Davies helped Ospreys return to winning ways with a third home victory of the Pro14 season against Benetton.

After recalling their top players following a heavy defeat to Munster, man-of-the-match Davies contributed 17 points including a try.

Further scores from full-back Dan Evans and captain Justin Tipuric laid the foundations for victory.

Ospreys overcame the second half sin-binning of Tipuric.

The home side overcame conceding 13 penalties and 13 turnovers with Benetton enjoying more possession and territory but Ospreys proved more clinical.

Tipuric rivalled Davies for the man-of-the-match award with another all-action display including an excellent try.

Ospreys made 12 changes for last week's trip to Munster but restored the first-choice team who had recorded home victories over Edinburgh and Cheetahs in the opening two weeks.

Wales internationals Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Dan Lydiate and Aled Davies all returned.

Only Joe Thomas, Luke Morgan, Sam Davies and Tom Botha remained from the starting side in Cork, with coach Allen Clarke making a further 11 changes for this game.

Benetton outside-half Antonio Rizzi missed two early penalty attempts to put the visitors in front before Sam Davies slotted over the opening points from a Nicky Smith turnover penalty, although Rizzi levelled the scores with an easy kick in front of the posts.

Ospreys temporarily lost North to an eye injury before the Wales wing returned to the field after treatment.

The Welsh side opened up a 10-3 lead at the interval when centre Joe Thomas expertly set up Dan Evans to score a converted try.

It might have been more, but Ospreys had a Luke Morgan try disallowed by television match official Tim Hayes for a knock-on.

Hayes was again in action moments later when outstanding captain Tipuric burst through and chipped ahead.

As the impressive North attempted to gather the ball, he was high-tackled by Benetton full-back Luca Sperandio.

Tipuric collected possession and dived for the try which was awarded while Sperandio was yellow-carded.

Numbers were evened up as Tipuric was sin-binned as he paid the price for Ospreys indiscipline near their line.

Flanker Brahm Steyn took advantage as Benetton ground Ospreys down for their opening try.

A North turnover penalty allowed Davies to kick his second penalty.

After Ospreys absorbed Benetton pressure they rallied, with North starting the move and Tipuric enabling Davies to glide over for the hosts' third try.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke told BBC Sport Wales:

"We are pleased with the result and feel it was a decent reflection of the game.

"It was a big defensive shift from us which is important at home where we have maintained the momentum.

"It was job done and we move on and try and put in a similar and even improved performance against Zebre next weekend."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Joe Thomas, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Sam Cross, Tom Habberfield, James Hook, Cory Allen.

Benetton: Luca Sperandio; Tommaso Benvenuti, Marco Zanon, Alberto Sgarbi (capt), Monty Ioane; Antonio Rizzi, Dewaldt Duvenage; Cherif Traore, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, Alessandro Zanni, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Marco Barbini.

Replacements: Engjel Makelara, Alberto De Marchi, Giuseppe Di Stefano, Marco Fuser, Marco Lazzaroni, Edoardo Gori, Ian McKinley, Tommaso Iannone.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SCO)

Touch judges: Fin Brown (SCO) and Wayne Davies (WAL)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WAL)

