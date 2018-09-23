Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs withdraw from England training camp through injury
Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi and scrum-half Ben Youngs have withdrawn from England's training camp in Bristol with injuries.
Worcester prop Nick Schonert is out injured and Harlequins prop Joe Marler has withdrawn for personal reasons.
Tuilagi was recalled to Eddie Jones' 36-man squad on Thursday, having not played for England since early 2016.
Leicester said both players had sustained "niggles" in Sunday's 44-37 Premiership defeat by Worcester.
"They will be assessed by the club in the next few days," said a club spokesperson.
Exeter prop Ben Moon and Leicester wing Jordan Olowofela have both been called up as replacements.
Jones will name his squad for the November internationals on 18 October, before a training camp in Portugal.
England face South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia in consecutive weekends at Twickenham.
- Saracens beat Gloucester to maintain 100% winning start
- Insight and chat - subscribe to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast