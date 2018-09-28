Pro14: Scarlets 54-14 Southern Kings

Image copyright Huw Evans Agency Image caption Jonathan Davies heads for the line against Southern Kings

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Southern Kings Scarlets (21) 54 Tries: J Davies 2, Asquith, Nicholas, Davis, Gardiner, S Evans, Hardy Cons: Patchell 5, O'Brien 2 Southern Kings (14) 14 Tries: Basson 2 Cons: Banda

Jonathan Davies scored two of eight tries on his return from 10 months out as Scarlets thrashed Southern Kings 54-14 at Parc y Scarlets in the Pro14.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions centre produced a man-of-the-match display, scoring twice in 25 minutes.

Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas, Dan Davis, Simon Gardiner, Steff Evans and Kieran Hardy added home tries and Rhys Patchell kicked 10 points.

Bjorn Basson touched down twice for Kings before the Scarlets took charge.

Davies looked dangerous creating numerous chances with his straight running and was on hand after nine minutes to get the Scarlets opening try out wide after a searing Patchell break.

Davies' midfield partner Asquith soon burst through the Kings lacklustre defence to extend the lead with the hosts looking comfortable.

Kings, who shocked Glasgow last week, responded well and were rewarded for their attacking intent with Basson touching down in the corner.

Scarlets replied almost immediately with Davies bursting through a gap in the South Africans backline to get his second.

Kings had the final word in the first half with Basson again finding space out wide to give the Scarlets plenty to think about at the break.

The hosts responded resoundingly. Davies turned creator, with just two minutes played of the second period, straightening the line with wing Nicolas on his shoulder to touch down.

Scarlets forwards then started to benefit from Kings tiring in the final quarter with flanker Davis and replacement tighthead Gardiner bundling over from line-out drives.

Steff Evans, who had not featured since the opening round loss against Ulster, made a mark off the bench to run clear for a Scarlets seventh which was converted by replacement fly-half Angus O'Brien.

Hardy, on at scrum-half late on, then sealed the comfortable victory in the final minute, darting onto a loose ball with O'Brien adding the extras.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said: "After last week's disappointment that is what we wanted to do: produce an 80 minute performance.

"We wanted to make a statement and I was pleased we were able to do that.

"The guys who came on made a real impact tonight."

Scarlets: Clayton Blommetjies; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies (Capt), Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas; Rhys Patchell, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, Dan Davis, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Simon Gardiner, Tom Price, Uzair Cassiem, Kieran Hardy, Angus O'Brien, Steff Evans

Southern Kings: Banda Masixole; Penxe Yaw, Klaasen Harlon, Klaasen Berton, Basson Bjorn; Du Toit Martin, van Rooyen Rudi; Ferreira Schalk, Willemse Michael (Capt), Pupuma Luvuyo, De Wee Bobby, Astle John-Charles, Brown Henry, Ntsila Andisa, Lerm Ruaan

Replacements: Van Rooyen Alandre, Forwood Justin, De Klerk Rossouw, Oelofse Schalk, Velleman CJ, Masimla Godlen, Dukisa Ntabeni, Blewett Tristan

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mark Patton (IRFU), Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)