John Cooney fit to return for injury-hit Ulster

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Cooney has been in fine early-season form

Scrum-half John Cooney will return to the Ulster side for their first inter-provincial game of the season against Munster on Saturday.

The Ireland international suffered a head injury against Southern Kings causing him to miss Ulster's 39-39 draw with Cheetahs.

Back-rows Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy will miss the game.

Henry Speight, Rob Herring and Weihahn Herbst have also been ruled out having picked up injuries in Bloemfontein.

Cooney, whose late penalties ensured victory for Ulster in their first two Pro14 fixtures this season, required nine stitches after being forced off in the 33rd minute against the Kings.

Dan McFarland's side took seven points from their two games in South Africa and remain undefeated this season however the head coach may be concerned by the volume of injuries sustained.

Reidy and Herbst were forced off in the opening half against Cheetahs while Craig Gilroy and Will Addison, who continue to be assessed, were ruled out shortly before kick-off.

However the province are set to benefit from the return of several Ireland internationals in the coming weeks with Iain Henderson, who did not travel to South Africa, fit to play in Ulster's upcoming fixtures.

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale have returned to training and are expected to make their first appearances of the season within the next two weeks.