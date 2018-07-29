Northern Ireland sailors in World Championship action in Denmark

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Ryan Seaton is hoping to earn qualification to compete at his third Olympics

Three Northern Ireland sailors will begin bids to secure 2020 Olympic qualification at this week's World Championships in Denmark.

Two-time Olympian Ryan Seaton will compete in the 49er class with his new partner Seafra Guilfoyle.

Carrickfergus man Seaton sailed in London and Rio with Matt McGovern.

Ballyholme Yacht Club's Liam Glynn competes in the Laser event in Denmark with Donaghadee's Oisin McClelland in action in the Finn class.

The top eight countries in the 49er and Finn classes will secure Olympic berths with a top-14 finish securing a Tokyo spot in the Laser event.

Ireland have more than one representative in all the above classes including Laser hopeful Finn Lynch who competed at Rio 2016.

Rio silver medallist Annalise Murphy is not taking part this week after just recently resuming training for the 49er event.