British first to qualify for all 10 Olympic sailing classes for Tokyo 2020

Great Britain have qualified in all 10 Olympic sailing classes for Tokyo 2020 at the first opportunity - the only country to do so.

The squad performed strongly at the World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won bronze in 470, as did Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth in the 49er FX.

British Sailing manager Mark Robinson said: "In terms of guaranteeing we'll be on the start line of every sailing event at Tokyo 2020, it's job done."

He added: "Britain is the most successful Olympic sailing nation of all time and has topped the sailing medal table in four of the past five Olympics.

"With two years to go until Tokyo 2020, we can now turn our attention to perfecting our skills and processes so that we peak just at the right time."