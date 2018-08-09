Kirsty Barr: Commonwealth medallist adds European trap silver

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kirsty Barr narrowly lost out to Laetisha Scanlan of Australia at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Northern Ireland shooter Kirsty Barr has taken the silver medal at the Shotgun European Championships.

Barr, 29, added to her Commonwealth silver medal she won last April with another podium performance in Austria.

The Craigavon shooter finished two clays behind Melanie Couzy of France.

GB's Trap team ended their championship with two silver medals and a bronze as Rebecca Ferguson was third in the junior women's event and also helped the junior team to a runners-up finish.

Barr finished the trap final with a score of 39, which also helped the women's trap team, with Abbey Ling and Ellie Seward, to qualify for the final where they lost their bronze medal match against Finland.