World Snooker Championship 2018: Ding Junhui and Jack Lisowski through

Qualifier Jack Lisowski secured a clinical 10-7 win over 2015 champion Stuart Bingham to reach the second round of the World Championship for the first time.

The 26-year-old led a high-quality match 5-4 after the morning session at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and retained his composure to win through.

Lisowski scored two centuries, a 98 and three other breaks of more than 50.

The world number 30 plays either John Higgins or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh next.

Cheltenham's Lisowski took a three-frame lead in the opening session, before the Essex cueman won the final two frames.

Bingham had a chance of a maximum 147 break in the ninth frame after potting 11 reds and 11 blacks, but missed the 12th red with the rest.

The impressive standard continued into the evening, with Bingham closing to within one at 6-5 and 7-6.

A break of 59 helped Lisowski, whose only other World Championship appearance came in 2013, to a 9-6 advantage and he was able to close out victory.

Dominant Ding

Earlier, world number three Ding Junhui took less than an hour to get the four frames he needed to beat Xiao Guodong 10-3 and progress.

The 31-year-old led 6-3 overnight and made breaks of 61, 78, 51 and 98 to cruise past his Chinese compatriot.

A pot rate of 93% piled the pressure on his 29-year-old opponent, who had led 2-0 before Ding seized control.

Ding plays Scotland's Anthony McGill or Welshman Ryan Day in the second round.

He looked in sensational form and relaxed in his first-round demolition of qualifier Xiao, scoring one century and seven breaks of more than 50.

"I scored heavy. I started very strong and just tried to play my shots," the 13-time ranking event winner said. "The crowd supported me a lot.

"I am confident with my form and playing well, scoring well and playing good safety. I am happy.

"I am not worried about my opponent. I think about myself. I try to smile and not worry if I miss chances."

Walden wins and Williams dominates

During the afternoon session, qualifier Ricky Walden closed out a 10-6 first-round victory over Belgium's Luca Brecel.

Walden opened with a ton on his way to stretching his 6-3 overnight lead to 8-3, which was when world number 13 Brecel suddenly begin to play with greater freedom

He took three in a row to trail by just two at 8-6, but Walden, a Crucible semi-finalist in 2013, won a painstaking 15th frame before getting over the line to set up a meeting with Judd Trump or Chris Wakelin.

Double world champion Mark Williams leads Sussex's Jimmy Robertson 7-2 after their first nine frames.

The Welshman, twice a ranking event winner this season, won the opening two frames and went 3-1 up with a stylish 102. His greater experience then shone through as he made world number 34 Robertson pay for a number of missed chances.

The 2010 champion Neil Robertson trails Englishman Robert Milkins 6-3 and has work to do to keep alive his Crucible quest.

Analysis

Former Masters champion Alan McManus

I fancy Ding to win it - and did before the tournament started.

He's lost tough matches in the past two years to Selby but he's no longer here and I like the fact Ding said he thinks he's the favourite for the tournament.

He took out Ronnie last year and the thing he has above everyone, apart from Ronnie, is consistent scoring over long distances. He also has the best cueball control and if he finds 85% of his game he will take a lot of stopping.

He is the right age and I think he desperately wants to win this. He has all the t-shirts apart from this one.

