World Snooker Championship 2018: Allen leads Perry by two frames

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Allen last made it to the World Championship semi-finals in 2009

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Mark Allen leads Joe Perry by two frames in their second round match at the World Championship.

The Masters champion recovered from losing the first frame to edge a cagey session against the man who knocked out defending champion Mark Selby.

Allen produced breaks of 94, 99 and 67 to take 3-1 lead before Perry responded with a break of 73 to close the gap.

The Northern Irishman won the last frame on offer to take a 5-3 lead before the match resumes on Friday.

Perry, 43, made an excellent start to the best-of-25-frame contest with a break of 50 but Allen responded with three consecutive frames to take control.

The 16th seed had a chance to open up a four-frame lead in the fifth but missed a brown when leading 21-0 and Perry punished the mistake with his highest break of the session.

Image caption Mark Allen's flukey treble wins frame

Both players were guilty of sloppy errors in the closing frames but Allen finished with a flourish as he trebled a pink to clinch the eighth before the match resumes across morning and evening sessions tomorrow.