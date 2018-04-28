World Snooker Championship 2018: Williams leads as Jones exits

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mark Williams pulls off another amazing fluke shot

Mark Williams has a two frame advantage over his opponent Robert Milkins at the end of the first session of the World Snooker Championships.

The two-time world champion was level at 3-3 with qualifier Milkins, before taking the final two frames at The Crucible.

Williams' fellow Welshman Jamie Jones was comfortably beaten 13-5 by Kyren Wilson earlier in the day.

Meanwhile there was a shock exit for five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan .

He lost 13-9 to Ali Carter in an ill-tempered match.