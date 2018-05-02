World Snooker Championship: Allen in quarter-final loss to Wilson

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Allen beat Wilson in the final of the 2018 Masters in January

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Masters champion Mark Allen has been knocked out of the World Snooker Championship at the quarter-final stage.

Allen was beaten 13-6 by Kyren Wilson after the Englishman won the two frames he needed to clinch a semi-final spot.

Wilson won seven of the eight frames on Tuesday evening to hold an 11-5 lead going into the final session.

The world number nine will now play either John Higgins or Judd Trump for a place in this year's Crucible final.

Resuming six frames behind, Allen briefly gave himself hope of an upset with a half-century break in the opening frame of the session.

But the Northern Irishman was unable to capitalise on that success as Wilson won the next two to advance to a place in the last four, finishing the match with a break of 53 to secure a comprehensive victory.