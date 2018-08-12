World Open: Mark Williams wins China title with comeback against David Gilbert

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Williams will now move above Ronnie O'Sullivan to second in the world rankings

World champion Mark Williams came back from 9-5 down to beat England's David Gilbert 10-9 and win his 22nd ranking title at the World Open in China.

The 43-year-old Welshman - who won his third world title in May, 15 years after his previous triumph - took home a winner's cheque of £150,000.

Gilbert, ranked 29th in the world, was playing in his second ranking final.

Williams' fourth win this year ensures he leapfrogs Ronnie O'Sullivan to second in the world rankings.

"At 9-5 down I was almost out," Williams told World Snooker. "To win three matches I have looked like losing is unbelievable. I never give up or let my head drop, no matter what the score is. I never let my opponent see that I'm losing heart, and then sometimes it does turn around. Whatever is going on, you have to stick in there.

"I feel for David, he didn't have that many clear-cut chances. I played really well from 9-5 and put him under pressure. I won it more than he lost it.

"When I get home I'll be straight to the caravan park, then I have to decide whether to have a drink to celebrate the World Championship win or a drink to celebrate this one. Or I might just double up and do both."

Gilbert, 37, was left to rue a "butchered" attempt at a red when leading 9-5, and said "the occasion got to me".

The former tractor driver added: "It has been a good week but sadly it has ended in one of the most disappointing things that has ever happened to me. I have to congratulate Mark because he saw it through."