Welshman Joel Makin loses in British Open first round

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joel Makin was 13 the last time a Welshman competed at the British Open

Joel Makin's British Open debut ended in a 3-0 first-round loss to Mohamed Abouelghar, going down 11-9, 12-10, 11-9 to the Egyptian in Hull.

The 23-year-old qualified through the PSA World Series tournament, becoming the first Welshman in a decade to reach the main draw of the event.

Welsh interest now rests with Tesni Evans in the women's draw, after she beat Alexandra Fuller 11-8, 11-9, 11-4.

The 25-year-old faces Joelle King in the second round on Thursday.

The world number four from New Zealand beat compatriot Amanda Landers-Murphy 3-0 in her first-round match.