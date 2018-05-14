Welshman Joel Makin loses in British Open first round
Joel Makin's British Open debut ended in a 3-0 first-round loss to Mohamed Abouelghar, going down 11-9, 12-10, 11-9 to the Egyptian in Hull.
The 23-year-old qualified through the PSA World Series tournament, becoming the first Welshman in a decade to reach the main draw of the event.
Welsh interest now rests with Tesni Evans in the women's draw, after she beat Alexandra Fuller 11-8, 11-9, 11-4.
The 25-year-old faces Joelle King in the second round on Thursday.
The world number four from New Zealand beat compatriot Amanda Landers-Murphy 3-0 in her first-round match.