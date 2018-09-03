Squash: Welsh Wizards set for Premier League

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frenchman Gregory Gaultier is a former world number one

Top-flight squash returns to Wales in September as Welsh Wizards join the expanding Premier Squash League.

Britain's top-ranked woman, Tesni Evans, will play for the Cardiff-based team alongside four men, in the South Division of the English-based league.

Wizards squad also includes ex-world number one Gregory Gaultier and current number three Marwan Elshorbagy.

Wizards host Coolhurst in their opener on Tuesday 25 September at Sport Wales National Centre.

The top two teams in the division will go on to face their North Division Counterparts in a four-team play-off for the 2018-19 title.