European Championships: Adam Peaty almost has world record snatched away because of timing error

A timing error at the European Championships almost cost Briton Adam Peaty a new world record.

Peaty, 23, won the 100m breaststroke title on Saturday in what was initially recorded as 57.00 seconds - 0.13secs quicker than his previous record - but that has now been amended to 57.10secs.

Organiser Ligue Europeenne de Natation (Len) said the starting mechanism was "incorrectly configured" on Saturday.

It said nine races had been affected by the technical issue.

"I have never seen that at a major meet before," double Olympic champion Becky Adlington told BBC Sport.

"You want to rely on technology, so as an athlete that'd make me really nervous about the timing."

Team-mate James Wilby took silver behind Peaty, but his time of 58.54secs was amended to 58.64secs.

He told BBC Sport: "My view is the actual swimming's been done, so as an athlete I can't change any of that.

"We've got people on the team in Britain who are tasked with that, so I leave that to them and leave the swimming to me."

Peaty's new world record time has yet to be ratified by swimming's world governing body, Fina.

The races affected were:

Women's 800m freestyle final

Men's 100m breaststroke final

Women's 100m butterfly final

Both men's 100m freestyle semi-finals

Both women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Both men's 200m butterfly semi-finals

A statement from the organiser read: "Upon thorough investigation it became apparent that the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10secs faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10secs.

"The Len TSC (technical swimming committee) working with the timing system operators carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error and have, with the benefit of the necessary technical analysis, revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session."

British Swimming's chief executive Chris Spice said: "We support Len's vigilance in this matter and appreciate the time taken to make sure all times are correct.

"We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct.

"We don't want this to take away from Adam's amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic environment."