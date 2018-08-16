Bulgaria Open: England's Liam Pitchford defeats Olympic and world champion Long

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pitchford represented Team GB at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Two-time Olympian Liam Pitchford recorded one of the biggest wins in English table tennis history by defeating Olympic and world champion Ma Long at the Bulgaria Open.

Pitchford, 25, beat his Chinese opponent 4-3 (7-11, 9-11, 14-12, 13-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-6).

He will play China's Ma Te in the last 16 on Friday.

Team-mate Paul Drinkhall exited the men's singles with a 4-1 defeat by German top seed Dimitrij Ovtcharov.

Pitchford and Drinkhall - who won men's doubles Commonwealth Games gold in April - will team up to play Koki Niwa and Jin Ueda of Japan in the doubles quarter-finals on Friday.