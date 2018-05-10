Taekwondo: Britain's Jordyn Smith claims first senior bronze medal at European Championships

Image copyright Jordyn Smith Image caption The big moment Jordyn Smith became junior world champion in Tunisia

British teenage taekwondo fighter Jordyn Smith claimed bronze on the opening day of the European Championships in Kazan.

Smith secured her first senior medal with a golden-point defeat of German Ozlem Guruz in the quarter-finals.

The Scot, 17, then lost to Dina Pouryounes of the Netherlands 8-5 in the -46kg semi-finals.

"Firstly I was disappointed, but as it's my first senior competition I'm really happy to win bronze," she said.

Bronze in Russia follows her world junior title last month in Tunisia just days after her 17th birthday.

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones will compete in the -57kg division on Friday.

Team-mate and two-time world gold medallist Bianca Walkden will look to secure her third successive European title in the +67kg division over the weekend.

GB Taekwondo claimed four medals in the last championships in 2016, including successes for Jones, Walkden and Lauren Williams.

Men:

-54kg: Mason Yarrow (Doncaster), -58kg: Hassan Haider (Falkirk), -63kg: Bradly Sinden (Doncaster), -68kg: Christian McNeish (Plaistow), -74kg: Peter Longobardi-Radford (Rye), -80kg Damon Sansum (Elgin), -87kg: Lutalo Muhammad (Walthamstow), +87kg: Jack Spall (Attleborough),

Women:

-46kg: Jordyn Smith (Carronshore), -49kg: Maddison Moore (Blakedown), -57kg: Jade Jones (Flint), -62kg: Rachelle Booth (Wigan), -67kg: Lauren Williams (Newport, Gwent), -73kg: Jade Slavin (Consett), +73kg Bianca Walkden (Liverpool).