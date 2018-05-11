Jade Jones retains European Taekwondo Championship crown
Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has successfully defended her European Championship crown.
The Welsh fighter, 25, was awarded victory over Turkey's Hatice Kubra in the -57kg final in Kazan, Russia.
Jones won after three regulation rounds and one additional golden point round.
Her team-mate Christian McNeish became Britain's second gold medallist of the event, taking the -68kg title with a 28-21 defeat of home favourite Sarmat Tcakoev.
Jones had earlier defeated Poland's Patrycja Adamkiewicz 17-14 in the semi-finals following comfortable wins in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.
Another Briton, Bradly Sinden, claimed bronze in the -63kg category.
On Friday Scotland's Jordyn Smith won -46kg bronze for the British team.
Jade Jones said: "I am on top of the world to be European champion again.
"The final was so close but a win is a win. It went to sudden death which I don't normally go to.
"When I won, it was a better feeling than I ever had before because it was so close.
"I just had chips and a coke after to celebrate. It is amazing to have something after dieting and doing so well."