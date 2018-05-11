Jade Jones retains European Taekwondo Championship crown

Image caption On top of the world to retain European crown - Jade Jones

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has successfully defended her European Championship crown.

The Welsh fighter, 25, was awarded victory over Turkey's Hatice Kubra in the -57kg final in Kazan, Russia.

Jones won after three regulation rounds and one additional golden point round.

Her team-mate Christian McNeish became Britain's second gold medallist of the event, taking the -68kg title with a 28-21 defeat of home favourite Sarmat Tcakoev.

Jones had earlier defeated Poland's Patrycja Adamkiewicz 17-14 in the semi-finals following comfortable wins in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

Another Briton, Bradly Sinden, claimed bronze in the -63kg category.

On Friday Scotland's Jordyn Smith won -46kg bronze for the British team.

Jade Jones said: "I am on top of the world to be European champion again.

"The final was so close but a win is a win. It went to sudden death which I don't normally go to.

"When I won, it was a better feeling than I ever had before because it was so close.

"I just had chips and a coke after to celebrate. It is amazing to have something after dieting and doing so well."