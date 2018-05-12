European Championships: Lauren Williams wins gold to defend title

Image caption Lauren Williams (right) competed in kickboxing before switching to taekwondo

Teenager Lauren Williams defended her title as Great Britain won their third gold medal of the European Championships.

The 19-year-old former world champion from Wales beat Turkey's Nur Tatar 14-11 in the -67kg final in Kazan, Russia.

She also took gold in the US Open and bronze in the Sofia Open this year.

Jade Jones won -57kg gold and Christian McNeish -68kg gold for Britain on Friday, while Bradly Sinden, Jordyn Smith and Peter Radford claimed bronze.

Williams beat Italy's Daniela Rotolo, Portugal's Sofia Cruz and Anika Godel-Chelmecka of Poland in reaching the final.

