European Taekwondo Championships: Walkden misses out on third consecutive gold

Image caption Walkden saw her opponent score five late points to secure the win

Britain's Bianca Walkden missed out on a third European taekwondo title in a row as she was beaten 11-9 in the +73kg final in Kazan, Russia.

The 26-year-old double world champion was bidding to extend an unbeaten record going back more than a year.

The Liverpool fighter was also aiming to win her 10th successive tournament title in the heavyweight division.

But Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk proved too good, coming from 9-6 down late on.

It meant the GB team finished their most successful Europeans with seven medals - three golds, a silver and three bronzes.

