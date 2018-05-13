European Taekwondo Championships: Walkden misses out on third consecutive gold

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Walkden saw her opponent score five late points to secure the win

Britain's Bianca Walkden missed out on a third European taekwondo title in a row as she was beaten 11-9 in the +73kg final in Kazan, Russia.

The 26-year-old double world champion was bidding to extend an unbeaten record going back more than a year.

The Liverpool fighter was also aiming to win her 10th successive tournament title in the heavyweight division.

But Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk proved too good, coming from 9-6 down late on.

It meant the GB team finished their most successful Europeans with seven medals - three golds, a silver and three bronzes.