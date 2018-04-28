Dan Evans: Briton wins on return from drugs ban in Glasgow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Britain's Dan Evans was previously ranked as high as 41st in the world

Britain's Dan Evans made a winning return from a drugs ban with victory in round one of qualifying for next week's ATP Challenger Tour event in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old, who was suspended for 12 months after testing positive for cocaine last April, beat compatriot Ed Corrie 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

He saved a set point in the second-set tie-break before closing out victory.

The former British number two will re-enter the world rankings if he beats Ireland's Sam Barry on Sunday.

Evans was given a wildcard for the qualifiers by the Lawn Tennis Association.

"I pretty much felt like I'd won the tournament," he said after the victory.

"I didn't know what was going to happen so it's good to come out on top and get another chance to play again.

"I was pleasantly surprised. I played better than I have been. Some parts of my game need a bit of work but it's the first match."