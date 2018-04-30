Dan Evans out of Glasgow Trophy in first round after Lucas Miedler defeat

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dan Evans had reached a career-high 41 in the rankings before his failed drugs test

Glasgow Trophy Venue: Scotstoun Leisure Centre, Glasgow. Dates: 30 April-7 May Coverage: Watch live from Tuesday, 1 May on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Britain's Dan Evans lost in his first main draw match since returning from a 12-month drugs ban in the first round of the Glasgow Trophy.

The 27-year-old was awarded a wildcard for the Challenger event by the Lawn Tennis Association and had come through two qualifiers to book a meeting with world number 331 Lucas Miedler.

The Austrian progressed with a 2-6 6-2 6-4 victory.

Evans was banned after testing positive for cocaine in April 2017.

The former world number 41 had only been back training for two months but defeated compatriot Ed Corrie on Saturday before beating Ireland's Sam Barry 6-4 6-1 to qualify for the main draw in Glasgow.

Evans looked comfortable in the first set against Miedler, but began to unravel in the second set after the Austrian broke in the third game.

The Briton lost his serve in the opening game of the third set and failed to recover.

"I'm not really disappointed, it was a good match. He's better than his ranking, I'm sure of that, and it was a good level match," said Evans.

"I got a bit tired at the start of the third set and that was it really. I was just a bit rusty at the start of the third set.

"I played probably the best in that match than all the matches I've played this week. I'm starting to feel the ball way better so I'm looking forward to hopefully playing again soon."

Evans came into the tournament unranked but his progress to the main draw guaranteed him 885 euros (£780) in prize money and five ranking points, which would put him at about 1,200th in the world when the standings are updated next Monday.