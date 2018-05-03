Estoril Open: Cameron Norrie beaten in second round by Roberto Carballes Baena

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Britain's Cameron Norrie beat sixth seed Robin Haase in the first round of the Estoril Open

British number three Cameron Norrie missed out on the Estoril Open quarter-finals after he was beaten by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

The world number 103 lost the second-round match to 77th-ranked Baena 5-7 6-2 7-6 (7-1) in just over three hours.

Norrie served for the match at 5-3 and had three match points on Baena's serve, but the Spaniard proved too strong in the resulting tie-break.

He was searching for a place in his first career ATP Tour quarter-final.

The 22-year-old beat sixth seed Robin Haase in the first round on Tuesday.

Norrie will be in the main draw for the French Open, which begins on 27 May.

He also impressed on clay during Great Britain's Davis Cup tie in February, when he came from two sets down to beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.