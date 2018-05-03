Estoril Open: Cameron Norrie beaten in second round by Roberto Carballes Baena

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Britain's Cameron Norrie beat sixth seed Robin Haase in the first round of the Estoril Open

British number three Cameron Norrie missed out on the Estoril Open quarter-finals after he was beaten by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

The world number 103 lost the second-round match to 77th-ranked Baena 5-7 6-2 7-6 (7-1) in just over three hours.

Norrie served for the match at 5-3 and had three match points on Baena's serve, but the Spaniard proved too strong in the resulting tie-break.

He was searching for a place in his first career ATP Tour quarter-final.

The 22-year-old beat sixth seed Robin Haase in the first round on Tuesday.

Norrie will be in the main draw for the French Open, which begins on 27 May.

He also impressed on clay during Great Britain's Davis Cup tie in February, when he came from two sets down to beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Image copyright Twitter
Image caption Cameron Norrie tweeted that he was playing in a collegiate competition in the build-up to last year's French Open

More on this story

Estoril Open: Kyle Edmund beats Alex de Minaur to reach quarter-final

02 may 2018

Novak Djokovic admits his confidence has been knocked since surgery

02 may 2018

Aidan McHugh beaten in Glasgow despite 'quite cool' advice from Andy Murray

02 may 2018