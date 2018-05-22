Queen's 2018: Cameron Norrie awarded wildcard at Fever-Tree Championships

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cameron Norrie impressed on his Davis Cup debut, coming back from two sets down to stun Roberto Bautista Agut

British number three Cameron Norrie has been awarded a wildcard into the singles at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's in June.

Norrie, 22, is a career-high 102nd in the world rankings and impressed on his Davis Cup debut in February.

Australian four-time champion Lleyton Hewitt and compatriot Nick Kyrgios have received a doubles wildcard.

"[Cam] has shown that he can mix it with the top players on any given day," said GB Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.

"He now needs to start winning matches regularly in main draws, make the top 100 and push on from there."

This year's Queen's - which will take place from 18-24 June - is set to have the strongest line-up in its 128-year history, with 17 of the world's top 30 taking part.

World number one Rafael Nadal is one of six players from the top 10 who have signed up to play, with Britain's five-time winner Andy Murray, who is currently injured, also due to feature in the event.

The 2018 championships will mark only the second time Hewitt and Kyrgios, 23, have played together at a tournament, with the first coming in Montreal three years ago.

Hewitt, 37, retired from singles in 2016 having first won the Queen's title in 2000, when he defeated Pete Sampras in straight sets when just 19 years old.

"The Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen's Club will always have a special place in my heart," said Hewitt.

"I still love to compete, I can still play a bit, and to be given the chance to get out there with another Aussie is something I'm really looking forward to."

The Queen's Club Championships, now sponsored by drinks brand Fever-Tree, will be live on BBC television, radio and online.