Novak Djokovic knocked out of Rogers Cup by Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas

Image copyright EPA Image caption Djokovic was seeded ninth in Toronto and has won the Rogers Cup in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic saw his bid for a fifth Rogers Cup triumph ended by a shock third-round defeat at the hands of Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas in Toronto.

Tsitsipas, who turns 20 on Sunday, beat the 13-time Grand Slam champion 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 in two hours 18 minutes.

The world number 27 is through to the first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career.

World number one Rafael Nadal is also through to the last eight.

The Spaniard beat Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 7-5 7-6 and will play Croatia's world number seven Marin Cilic in the next round.

Second seed Alexander Zverev is next up for Tsitsipas, after the German beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-2.

Kevin Anderson will play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

South Africa's Anderson, who Djokovic beat in this year's Wimbledon final, saw off Belarus' Ilya Ivashka 7-5 6-3.

Dimitrov beat Frances Tiafoe of the United States 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 7-6 (7-4).

Completing the quarter-final line-up is the match between Russia's Karen Khachanov and Robin Haase of the Netherlands.