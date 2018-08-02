European Championships 2018: Non Stanford pulls out of Glasgow triathlon

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Non Stanford finished eighth in the triathlon at the Commonwealth Games

Non Stanford has withdrawn from Great Britain's triathlon team for the European Championships in Glasgow because of asthma problems.

The Welsh athlete was set to compete in the women's event on 9 August and the mixed team relay two days later.

The 2013 world champion withdrew during the Edmonton leg of last month's ITU World Triathlon Series.

And British Triathlon confirmed the 29-year-old is still troubled by "asthma and breathing difficulties".

Stanford also missed the Leeds leg of the ITU World Triathlon Series through illness.

She has struggled for fitness and form since tearing her Achilles tendon in November 2016.

Stanford finished eighth in last April's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.