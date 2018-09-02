Russell White takes silver at Czech Republic World Cup Triathlon race

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Russell White

Northern Ireland athlete Russell White achieved a career-best performance by taking a silver medal at the ITU World Cup triathlon in the Czech Republic.

White's result at Karlovy Vary equals the best ever finish by an Irish athlete in a World Cup triathlon.

The 26-year-old is just the third Irish athlete after Aileen Reid and Bryan Keane to stand on a World Cup podium.

Banbridge man White was 14th for NI in the Commonwealth Games and 16th for Ireland in the European Championships.

White was strong throughout the Standard Olympic distance race which is regarded as one of the toughest on the world circuit.

He emerged fifth out of the water from the 1500m swim and biked at the front on a hilly and technical course before executing a blistering 29 min 43 seconds 10km run to finish just 14 seconds behind the winner, Russia's Dmitry Polyanskiy.

"I am buzzing to have finally made my first World Cup podium. I have had a massive racing block with eight races in seven weeks but I am so glad that I have managed to get better with every race," said White on the Triathlon Ireland website.

"I've had an up and down season this year with being in very good shape for Commonwealth Games, not using that fitness and then getting sick shortly after.

"It has been hard to turn it around but I can't believe that I have not only turned it around but managed achieved a career best result."

White acknowledged that the result will have a huge effect on his Olympic qualification prospects and World Triathlon points and on his state of mind heading in to the World Triathlon Grand Final in Australia.

"I now turn my focus to the Grand Final in Gold Coast in two weeks and then round of the season with three further World cups next month."