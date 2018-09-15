Image caption World Triathlon Series: Great Britain's Vicky Holland wins world title

Great Britain's Vicky Holland became triathlon world champion after finishing second in the Grand Final.

Katie Zaferes of the United States started Saturday's World Triathlon Series finale on Australia's Gold Coast just 34 points ahead of Holland.

Holland, 32, who won individual bronze at the 2016 Olympics, came second to take the world title.

Compatriots Lauren Steadman, Dave Ellis and Hannah Moore won gold in their respective Para-triathlon events.

Steadman beat team-mate Claire Cashmore to win the PTS5 category, Ellis claimed victory in the visually impaired category, and Moore won the PTS4 race.

Inspired to try triathlon? Find out how to get into triathlon in our special guide .

Zaferes, meanwhile, was third behind Holland to finish second overall, with GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown taking the bronze.

"I can't actually believe it," Holland said after finishing in a time of one hour 52 minutes, just two seconds behind Australia's Ashleigh Gentle.

"I thought at one point in the run that it was done, there was quite a big gap there. I can't believe I brought it back in.

"This season as a whole has been absolutely incredible - three wins, two seconds and a world title. It's so much more than I thought I would get out of this year."

Holland, who had never won a world title, said she considered retirement after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics but found an "extra motivation" that has carried her close to the world title.

"If I'm honest, I wasn't really thinking about it. This season for me had always been about the Commonwealth Games. That was what I had planned for all winter, that was what I was training for.

"Since that point, things have just fallen into place and I've just really enjoyed my racing," she said.

Final points standings

Athlete Country Points 1. Vicky Holland Great Britain 5540 2. Katie Zaferes USA 5488 3. Georgia Taylor-Brown Great Britain 4183 4. Kirsten Kasper USA 3887 5. Jessica Learmonth Great Britain 3810 6. Ashleigh Gentle Australia 3750 7. Jodie Stimpson Great Britain 3658 8. Taylor Spivey USA 3603 9. Laura Lindemann Germany 3423 10. Rachel Klamer Netherlands 3306