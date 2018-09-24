Squash: Welsh Wizards will boost squash in Wales, says Tesni Evans

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tesni Evans represented Wales at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tesni Evans says the inclusion of the Welsh Wizards in the Premier Squash League will benefit the game in Wales.

Evans plays for the Cardiff-based team alongside four men in the South Division of the English-based league.

Wizards beat London-based team Coolhurst 3-2 in their opener on Tuesday at Sport Wales National Centre.

"It can only help us grow even more. It's another avenue to promote our players," Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got a number of players in Wales at the minute that are very capable of playing in the league.

"We've been trying for a while to get into the league and it's come at a very good time.

"It's already getting bigger and people are talking about it. It can definitely only help raise our game."

The top two teams in the division will go on to face their North Division Counterparts in a four-team play-off for the 2018-19 title.

Wizards squad also includes ex-world number one Gregory Gaultier and current number three Marwan Elshorbagy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frenchman Gregory Gaultier is a former world number one

Evans who is British champion as well as winning bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is looking forward to playing for a Welsh side.

"I've played in the Premier Squash League for a number of years but always played for an 'away' team," added Evans, who was born in Cardiff, but lives in Rhyl.

"As much as I've felt at home playing with that team I think to have family, friends and people who support squash in Wales to see me playing in an environment that is home is amazing."

The 25-year-old beat defending Commonwealth Games champion Nicol David of Malaysia to secure bronze at Gold Coast earlier this year - Wales' first squash medal in 20 years.

She believes Wizards are capable of winning the league in their maiden season.

"If we can field a strong enough team every week then there's no reason why we can't," Evans told BBC Wales Sport.

"There's a lot of very good teams in the league that have been playing for a number of years so they'll probably be more used to the system.

"A lot of the pro players in the league are away at different times so it's how you can field a team when people are away competing in tournaments.

"If we did win it it would be unbelievable in our first season so we'll see how it goes."