Katie Summerhayes: British freestyle skier ruptures knee ligament for third time

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Summerhayes finished seventh in the slopestyle final in Pyeongchang in February

Two-time Olympic freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament for the third time.

Summerhayes, who finished seventh in the slopestyle final at both the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, sustained the injury on a big air jump in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Briton first had ACL reconstruction in 2012 before having the same procedure a year later.

"I am so heartbroken and gutted as all I want to do is go skiing," she said.

Writing on Instagram , 2015 world silver medallist Summerhayes said the diagnosis "had not sunk in yet".

"I don't feel like it will do for a while," she added. "As you all know, I will be back."