Belfast archer Patrick Huston wins World bronze with GB team

Huston reached the last 32 of the men's individual archery at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Northern Ireland archer Patrick Huston won a bronze medal in a team event at the second World Cup of the season in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Olympian from Belfast was competing with Great Britain team-mates Tom Hall and Alex Wise in the recurve competition.

The GB trio, who qualified for the knockout stages in 14th place, beat fourth seeds Malaysia to take third.

Earlier, Great Britain lost 6-2 to Japan in the semi-finals.

That left them facing Malaysia and, after conceding the first set, GB took the second 52-50, the third 57-52 and the fourth by a single point.

Earlier in the competition, Huston reached the last 16 of the individual recurve competition.

After qualifying in 16th position, he defeated Lasha Pkhakadze of Georgia 6-0 and Poland's Mateusz Ogrodowczyk 7-3 before losing 6-4 to Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin from Malaysia.