NI archer Patrick Huston qualifies GB team for Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Patrick Huston reached the last 32 at the Rio 2016 Games

Northern Ireland archer Patrick Huston and his Great Britain team-mates Tom Hall and Alexander Wise have qualified the full quota of three places for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The trio defeated Japan in the second round of the men's recurve team competition at the World Championships in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

That was enough to make the quarter-finals of the competition.

GB have now claimed one of the eight places available for next year's Games.

The final team of three, who will also be able to compete in the individual competition in Tokyo, will be selected by Archery GB closer to the start of the Olympics.

Currently Huston is the highest ranked of the three GB archers in the world at 55th, with Hall 66th and Wise 155th.

GB will face number one seeds Korea in the quarter-finals of the World Championships on Thursday.

In the individual recurve Huston was beaten in the second round by Russian Erdem Irdyneev.

The Belfast archer reached the last 32 in Rio three years ago.