Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side must continue striving to be "the best" because that's what's expected of the club.

After starting the Premier League season with three successive defeats, the Gunners have won six of their past eight games and are unbeaten since August.

That run has propelled them up to fifth - and victory over Liverpool on Saturday would see them leapfrog the Reds into fourth.

"The target is always linked to the expectations of the club, which is always linked to being the best," said Arteta.

"It doesn’t matter where you compete, who you compete against, in what moment, what project - it’s always that demand and it shouldn’t change because it's attached to our culture and our ambitions.

"Every player who is here must be thinking that tomorrow is the most important day and they have to win the game and the rest will take care of itself."