Villarreal manager Unai Emery says Manchester United players must "show their faces" when the two sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal boss expects a reaction from United's stars following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are level on points with the Spanish side at the top of Group F - with two matches remaining.

"When there's a coaching change, there's a reaction one way or another," Emery told a news conference on Monday.

"The focus will be more on the players than on the bench. The players know, even though they are professional and must always deliver, that they have to show their faces - for Manchester United, for the coach that left and the one that has arrived or will come.

"As a coach, you don't welcome the news that a colleague has lost his job. I've faced Solskjaer several times and, above all, I value him as a great person."