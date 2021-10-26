Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: “A really good performance over a team where the manager in every action is so committed.

“They gave us some issues, they always do, but we created a lot of shots and situations without being very clinical, we adjusted a few things at half time and we were better and stronger.

“We had some strong individual performances. We have hunger and desire and players willing to work, we need to carry on with this run and win more matches.”

On Ben White, who came off in the second half: “With Ben and with some others, he had a bug, so he wasn’t feeling great."