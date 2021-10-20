Nikola Vlasic says he has no issue with David Moyes' squad rotation policy and "trusts" the West Ham boss to do what's best as the Croatian settles into life in east London.

Vlasic has made just three starts since his deadline day move from CSKA Moscow but is expected to feature in Thursday's Europa League group stage tie against Genk.

"I trust the manager, of course," said the former Everton forward.

"He brought me here and knows what is best for me, and he's aware that players need adaptation, especially to a team that has been together as much as this team. They know each other so well.

"I think the manager knows best about how much I should play.

"I see tomorrow as an opportunity, but when I came here I knew the players West Ham had. The last six weeks we've had good results so there's been tough competition. I think I'm capable, I just need to work hard."