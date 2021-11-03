'1,000 games is a huge success for Moyes'

West Ham's players will "do everything" to mark David Moyes' 1,000th game as a manager with victory, says defender Vladimir Coufal.

The Hammers face Genk in the Europa League on Thursday bidding for a fourth successive win in the competition.

"For sure we would like to win and give him a good performance from us," said Coufal. "1,000 games is a huge success for him.

"We'll do everything for him tomorrow."

West Ham have enjoyed an impressive start to the season under former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes, sitting fourth in the Premier League and on the brink of qualifying from their Europa League group.

"The fans are appreciating our performances and results," added Coufal.

"I can only promise that we will do everything to continue to deliver results like this for the supporters."